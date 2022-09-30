xQc’s new show Juiced: Date, time, guests, and more

During a September 29 livestream, YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig unveiled a brand new trailer for fellow Twitch star Felix "xQc's" upcoming game show, Juiced.

Juiced will debut on September 30 at 4:00 pm Pacific on xQc's Twitch channel. The inaugural episode of the game show will feature several well-known streaming personalities.

xQc's new game show Juiced is set to premiere on September 30

Ludwig decided to "leak" Juiced's trailer at the 45-minute mark of a recent YouTube Gaming stream. The Los Angeles-based content creator hyped his audience by saying:

"I'm just going to leak the trailer. All right? I'm just going to show you guys the trailer because what the hell is the point of waiting anymore? The show is tomorrow, and he's (xQc) is not going to go live before the show. So not really many other options. So here it is! This is the world premiere of the trailer for xQc's new game show and Offbrand's first project, Juiced."

(Timestamp: 00:45:11)

Ludwig revealed that internet personalities Zoil, Ali "Myth," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Kydeae would be participating in the inaugural episode:

"Tomorrow (September 30), 4:00 pm Pacific, featuring Zoil and Myth on one team against Sykkuno and Kyedae on the other team."

The Mogul Mail Live host stated that Juiced was inspired by Nickelodeon programs from the 90s:

"It's a 2v2 show that kind of harkens back to the Nickelodeon shows that we all watched growing up. That's Juiced! That's the Offbrand show we've been working on for six months."

The streamer added:

"Zoil-Myth against Kyedae-Sykkuno. Should be f***ing fun. It should be a very fun show. Kind of like, yeah, Legends of the Hidden Temple because we have Almac with Omega Juice, which is the giant face. Double Dare because it has like a lot of 2v2."

Fans react to xQc's game show's announcement

The trailer for Juiced was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 60 community members provided their takes. Some Redditors jokingly mentioned that Felix might not show up to host his game show:

One Redditor claimed that the former Overwatch pro was still in Canada and hosted a 20-hour-long broadcast the day before the event:

Some community members mentioned that the 30-second clip was more of a teaser than a trailer:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

On September 28, Ludwig launched a new company called Offbrand, which focuses on assisting streamers and content creators in organizing events. The company is a joint venture with Brandon "Atrioc," Nathan Stanz, and Nick Allen.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes