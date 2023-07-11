"They don't care until it's time to f**king pay the bill" - xQc responds after female participants on Whatever podcast "reject" him

During a livestream on July 11, 2023, Twitch personality Felix "xQc" came across a Whatever podcast clip, in which the host, Brian Atlas, asked female participants whether they would date the streamer. Atlas also showed off the internet sensation's Instagram account, through which the podcast members shared their thoughts on Felix's physique and appearance.

Upon hearing the participants "reject" xQc, Brian Atlas wondered if they would reconsider after hearing that he is one of the most famous Twitch streamers, earning "millions of dollars" per month.

When they said they still wouldn't date him, xQc exclaimed:

"Yeah, they don't care until it's time to f**king pay the bill and they look at the person outside of the table, mothers**ker! Holy s**t!"

"I wish people were more forthcoming" - xQc responds to Whatever podcast members "rejecting" him, says he is not offended

At the 01:46-hour mark of the broadcast earlier today, Felix reacted to a video titled, Asking Girls If They Would Date xQc. In it, Brian Atlas showcased the French-Canadian personality's Instagram profile and asked participants if they would date him. One of them said:

"No. I feel bad because this is a real person. But, no."

The Whatever podcast host then explained who Felix was:

"Okay, so that is xQc. Let me put it to you this way. Does it change anything that he happens to be one of the most-watched Twitch streamers? This guy probably is probably making millions of dollars a month. (Podcast participants say they would still not date the streamer) You don't care?!"

After making a rather strong remark in response, xQc claimed that he was not offended by the podcast members' comments:

"Guys, the thing is... I'm not offended! It's just that, okay. It's that, a lot of times, I wish people were more forthcoming with... what they say. Or, with what they want. Well, I'm not offended. I think it's a true thing!"

Timestamp: 01:46:50

When Felix noticed what his Twitch viewers were saying about the situation, he responded:

"Chat, it's just a common theme. Like, I feel like they're club-going, very Normandy, outside, like, super party girl-type vibe. They like a more masculine, beard, cool guy, that's going to fit that sort of scene and environment. And, they want to be proud of that or whatever. And, I - I'm all for that, man! They have specifics of what they want. So be it! I don't give a f**k! I don't care about that."

The 27-year-old content creator referred to himself as a "cave goblin":

"I'm a cave goblin! I have a lesser, smaller pool of people that can date me. It is what it is?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 39 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Felix is amongst the most renowned personalities on Twitch. He is a Just Chatting and gaming personality, who has played over 936 titles on his channel. At the time of writing, he has 11,870,204 followers and averages over 59k viewers per stream.

Poll : 0 votes