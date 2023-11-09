Boxer who faced Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Alvarez names the best he has ever fought

Miguel Cotto believes that Floyd Mayweather is the best boxer he's ever faced.

'Junito' is one of the more memorable boxers from the 2000s and 2010s. A former four-division champion, he's faced some of the greatest stars in the sport's history. Famously, some of those names have included everyone from 'Money' to Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.

Ultimately, the former champion suffered defeats to all three legends. That being said, he does believe that one stood out as better than the rest. In a recent interview with The Ring, Cotto was asked which of the three was the best boxer.

There, Miguel Cotto named Floyd Mayweather as the best boxer that he's faced in his entire career. In the interview, the former champion stated that 'Money' earns the nod mainly thanks to his fight IQ. While 'Pac-Man' and Alvarez aren't hurting in terms of intelligence, Cotto still believes that Mayweather sticks out.

Cotto stated:

“I think Floyd [was the best of the three]. He was smarter than everyone else. He was a really good boxer. He did everything about as well as anybody."

Floyd Mayweather sends assistance to Israel after Hamas attack

Floyd Mayweather might be the best boxer that Miguel Cotto has faced, but he's been in the spotlight for a different reason lately.

'Money' is now in retirement, same as his former rival Manny Pacquiao. However, the two former champions are currently in talks for an exhibition rematch in December. In 2015, Mayweather famously outboxed 'Pac-Man' en route to a lopsided decision win.

Mayweather, however, is more active in the business world than in the boxing ring these days. The retired boxer famously owns many skyscrapers and businesses. While he's making a lot of money, the former champion is also seemingly giving a lot back.

Earlier this year, Floyd Mayweather helped assist Hawaii after the Maui wildfires. The former boxer helped assist around 70 families, giving them food, water, shelter, and clothing. Now, he's been in the headlines once again for helping those in need.

Following the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel soil last month, 'Money' reportedly worked to send a shipment there as well. Once again not publicized or announced by Mayweather, his work wasn't brought to the public eye for a few weeks. However, the boxer's care package will reportedly help assist both the civilian as well as military populations.