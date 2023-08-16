Floyd Mayweather pays for food, shelter, and clothing out of his pocket for 68 families displaced by Maui wildfire

Floyd Mayweather has been a massive help to families displaced by the Maui wildfire.

As the world has seen over the last few days, the destruction from the Hawaiian wildfire has been enormous. Just last week, the island of Maui was a beautiful sight, and now it's charred. As of now, the death count is over 100 people and could exceed 1000.

While many are struggling, several from the combat sports world have stepped up. For example, the UFC and Dana White have been vocal about their donation, and also assistance through special Hawaiian t-shirts for sale. While a nice gesture, Floyd Mayweather reportedly did even more but in complete secret.

The news was broken by TMZ Sports earlier today. 'Money', who is known for having a lot of exactly that, reportedly assisted over 100 people displaced by the Maui wildfire. The boxing legend reportedly had around 70 families transported from Maui, to mainland Honolulu.

Furthermore, the former champion has also helped pay for several hotels for the families to stay. To top it off, Mayweather reportedly worked with H&M to get clothing for those people who have been displaced. The legend confirmed the story to TMZ but declined to comment.

Floyd Mayweather calls for teenage prospect to get title shot

Floyd Mayweather continues to be an excellent promoter in the boxing world.

While 'Money' is retired himself, he has continued to grow his millions by building Mayweather Promotions and The Money Team. One of his high-profile prospects in the stable is an amateur featherweight, Curmel Moton.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Floyd Mayweather had a unique idea. For Moton's upcoming debut, he would love to see him face WBA (Regular) featherweight champion Leigh Wood. The Brit is currently slated to face Josh Warrington this fall.

However, if Wood can get through that bout unscathed, Mayweather would love to see him face Moton. In the interview with FightHype, the boxing legend warned fans that the 17-year-old is destined to be great. Mayweather stated:

“Leigh Wood - I've got a 126lber Curmel Moton, that would be a good match now. He's turning professional. We take chances to be great. Eddie Hearn is a good businessman and I'm a good businessman. Our guy is 0-0, we'll take the fight. I'll put all the money up for both sides. My guy's 17, he's destined to be great. Remember I told you that.”