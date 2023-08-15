Leigh Wood gives perfect reply to Floyd Mayweather for pushing his 17-year-old prospect for a title fight

Leigh Wood doesn't want to fight Curmel Moton, but he will fight Floyd Mayweather.

The 17-year-old prospect is currently viewed as one of the best in the sport. Being guided by 'Money', Moton has already signed with Mayweather's Money Team, and the legend believes now is almost the time to go pro. For his debut, the legend would like to see the prospect take on a major challenge much bigger than expected.

For his professional debut, the former four-weight champion would like to see the teenager fight Leigh Wood. 'Leigh-thal' re-earned WBA featherweight gold with a unanimous decision win over Mauricio Lara in their rematch in May. While unprecedented, Mayweather believes Moton deserves a shot at the title.

However, Leigh Wood has other plans in mind. On X, he responded to Floyd Mayweather calling for Curmel Moton to get a shot at his WBA championship. In a post, Wood made it clear that he has no interest in boxing the 17-year-old.

However, he would be down for a potential boxing match with 'Money'. On X, Wood stated that he was closer to Mayweather's age than Moton's age, making a fight between them fair. If possible, the Brit would love to face the legend on friendly ground in the U.K.

When is Leigh Wood expected to fight next?

Any fight between Leigh Wood and Floyd Mayweather or Curmel Moton will have to wait.

While 'Money' would love for nothing more than his teenage prospect to get a title shot, the champion is currently busy. Just a few short months after Wood defeated Mauricio Lara in their rematch to win WBA gold, he's been booked for his return.

Earlier this summer, the British champion was ordered to face WBA mandatory challenger Otabek Kholmatov. However, just late last month, Wood decided to change course, targeting a clash with Josh Warrington. The WBA agreed to make the fight for October.

The clash was recently announced, slated for this Fall in the U.K. For 'The Leeds Warrior', the fight will be his first since a majority decision loss to Luis Alberto Lopez in December. That dropped Warrington to 1-2-1 in his last four contests, having previously been battered by Mauricio Lara himself.

The title shot against Leigh Wood could seemingly be the former champion's final shot at gold. However, the fight will Warrington could have a lot more on the line, given his recent back-and-forth with Floyd Mayweather.