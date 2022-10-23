Mauricio Lara and Jose Sanmartin are set to collide on DAZN later tonight.

'Bronco' is currently viewed as one of the greatest featherweights on the planet. His skill was evident in his two-fight series with Josh Warrington, where he knocked out the Brit in their first encounter and was dominating the second until a headbutt stopped the fight.

Standing in Lara's way is a tough and ever-durable contender Jose Sanmartin. 'The General' heads into the main event riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

See the timings for Mauricio Lara vs. Joe Sanmartin below:

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 11:00 PM EST.

UK:

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin main event coverage will begin around 4:00 AM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 8:30 AM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 10:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 1:00 PM local time.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 12:00 PM local time.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 11:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start around 12:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start around midnight local time on Sunday.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start around 5:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Canada:

Fans in Canada can expect the main card around 11:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage will start around 6:00 AM local time on Sunday in Russia.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 4:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 8:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start around 3:00 PM on Sunday.

France:

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin main event coverage in France will start around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia:

The main event coverage in Saudi Arabia will start around 6:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Bangladesh:

The main event coverage in Bangladesh will start around 9:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start around 6:00 AM local time.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start around 5:00 AM local time on Sunday.

South Korea:

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin coverage in South Korea will begin around 11:00 AM on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes