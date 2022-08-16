"Megafights only on PPV" - Eddie Hearn defends DAZN PPV

Eddie Hearn has defended Matchroom Boxing and DAZN over the introduction of PPVs to the broadcasting platform.

After Hearn and Matchroom Boxing left Sky Sports for DAZN, they claimed that PPV was dead. On Twitter, the DAZN account also previously reassured subscribers that PPV would not be introduced on the platform.

Consequently, Hearn has received criticism from fans for the introduction of PPV to the platform of DAZN. Defending his U-turn, Eddie said:

“When we talked about DAZN PPV, mega-fights only on DAZN PPV. Benn-Eubank would break all PPV records on Sky, no one can argue about that being a PPV. What we have to do is put the schedule together which will be announced shortly, where we have to make those big fights with those big names and make those fights used to be PPV on Sky on the DAZN platform.” [sic]

Hearn has, however, said that only mega-fights will be on PPV. The fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will be the first UK –based DAZN PPV to be promoted by Matchroom.

Hearn believes that the fight will break all PPV records and is the biggest fight in the United Kingdom. The bout will reportedly cost £24.98 for new subscribers of DAZN.

Fans have also been upset by the content that DAZN is offering outside of PPV. The subscription model of DAZN and the variety of content they have in the UK means most subscribers are there for boxing. In the month of August the two non-PPV bouts on DAZN have been Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson and Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison.

Eddie Hearn has had to justify PPV in the past

When Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing had an exclusive contract with Sky Sports, PPVs were often criticized. Sky Sports had a set amount of PPVs per month, and Hearn claimed that he would now make those fights on non-ppv on DAZN.

Further defending his backtracking, Eddie Hearn said at 12:20:

“Outside of Cleverly Bellew II, there wasn’t really a PPV event that we put out that didn’t provide value for money.”

The rematch between Nathan Cleverly and Tony Bellew was one of the most criticized bouts on DAZN PPV. It was an all-domestic clash that was not contested for a world title. On paper, the rest of the card contained fighters from the Matchroom stable in non-competitive fights.

The main event itself did not live up to the billing as a grudge match between the pair. Both fighters were exceptionally cautious throughout in what was a rather dull affair. Tony Bellew was given the fight via split decision.

