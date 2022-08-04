Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison fight - preview and prediction 

Dalton Smith and Sam O’maison will headline the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on August 6. The pair will clash for the vacant British Super Lightweight Title on DAZN.

Dalton Smith (11-0) is the latest Matchroom Boxing prospect and was a successful amateur. In the amateur ranks, Smith won a Gold Medal at the 2018 ABA Championships. He also competed in the World Series of Boxing representing the British Lionhearts.

In the professional ranks, Smith is moving up the ranks. ’Thunder’ won the English Super Lightweight Title against Lee Appleyard in 2021, and is now hoping to become a British champion.

Sam O’maison (17-3-1) has faced two stoppage defeats in his career. Luca Giacon and Michael Mooney have both stopped ‘The Sensation’. O’maison is coming off a win against Serge Ambomo in his last fight, but has not had any significant wins under his belt. O’maison managed a draw against Kay Prospere for the English title but was defeated in a rematch.

The British scene at super lightweight is very intriguing. At world level, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are set to have a rematch. Whilst it won’t be for the undisputed championship this time around, the winner will have a claim to being the best in the division. The likes of Ohara Davies and Lewis Ritson are on the fringes. Davies has only faced defeat to Catterall and Taylor. Ritson's losses have come against Jeremias Nicolas Ponce and Francesco Patera.

The undercard mostly consists of prospects in fights that they are expected to win. Hopey Price (7-0) will face Alexander Mejia (18-3-0). Mejia has lost all three bouts outside of his native Nicaragua. Jordan Thompson (13-0) will be in action against Vasil Ducar (11-5-1). Campbell Hatton, Kieron Conway, and Johnny Fisher will also be in action.

The one outlier is a women's WBC International Super Lightweight Championship fight. Sandy Ryan (3-1) will face Erica Anabella Farias (27-5). The bout is a rematch, with Farias winning the first bout via split decision earlier this year.

Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison prediction

The card has been labeled as NXTGEN by the promotional team Matchroom Boxing. The purpose of the event is to showcase prospects. Smith is fighting in his hometown of Sheffield and is expected to win.

Smith is the A-side in the fight and will be hoping to clear domestic level before moving on to bigger things. O'maison has fallen short when he has tried to fight better fighters. Smith is the headliner and the fight is made for him to showcase his talents.

Watch Smith and O'maison face off:

The fight is for the British title and if all goes according to plan, Smith could be crowned British Champion in his hometown.

Prediction: Dalton Smith via TKO.

