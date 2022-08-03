Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend? Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, Dalton Smith vs. Sam O'maison, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson

This weekend, on August 6th, there are quite a few boxers going to war including Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, Dalton Smith vs. Sam O'maison, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson.

From Top Rank, Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga takes place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They are expected to make their ringwalk around 4pm ET and 9pm BST. The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ and Fite TV. Conlan has a record of 16-1 with 8 KOs and Marriaga, also known as 'The Scorpion', is 30-5 with 26 knockouts.

From Matchroom Boxing, Dalton Smith vs. Sam O'maison face off in the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The event kicks off at 2pm ET and 7pm BST, with the main event beginning around 5pm and 10pm respectively. This event can be streamed on DAZN. Smith holds a record of 11-0 with 9 KOs and O'maison is 17-3-1 with 7 KOs.

From Golden Boy, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson clash in a welterweight showdown in Fort Worth, Texas. The event will begin 9pm ET and 2am BST, with ringwalks taking place around 11pm and 4am respectively. This event can be streamed on DAZN.

The bout will decide which fighter loses their undefeated record, with Vergil Ortiz Jr. having an 18-0 record with 18 knockouts and Michael McKinson holding a 22-0 record with 2 KOs. The winner of this match will place themselves in a great spot to make a title run.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. plans to stay at 147lbs

Vergil Ortiz Jr. has stated his plans to remain at 147, at least for now. The undefeated fighter expressed an interest in remaining at his current weight until he gets a title. From there, it's all about the opportunities that present themselves.

Ortiz Jr. spoke with BoxingScene and stated:

"If I have to wait for that second belt as long as I did to get the first belt, then I'll probably be like, 'F*** this, I'm moving up.' If I get another crack at another title soon after I win my first belt, then I'll stick around for that. But I'm staying at welterweight until I get that first title. I want to be clear about that."

