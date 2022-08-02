Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson: Ticket price, availability and how to buy them

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson are set to clash on August 6 at the Dickies Arena in Texas. The unbeaten welterweights are putting their flawless records on the line as they prepare for a hugely fascinating fight.

The matchup will be shown live on digital streaming platform DAZN, which is available all around the world.

Tickets for the event are being sold online directly from Vivid Seats, which range from $52 to $694 each. The price will vary depending on the significance of the seat, and more expensive tickets will offer ringside access.

Vivid Seats also state additional information on their website, such as:

"Please note that you will need to use an iOS or Android mobile device to gain entry to your event... Orders exceeding four tickets may be split up into different rows within the requested zone or section. Specific seats are not assigned until delivery."

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson - A closer look

The welterweight showdown will represent one of the most intriguing affairs in the division, as they both aim to reach the top of the pile.

McKinson holds a record of 22-0 with only 2 knockouts to his name, which gives him a knockout rate of 9.09%. His opponent, however, has a record of 18-0 and has defeated all his opponents before the final bell, giving him a knockout percentage of 100%.

It's clear that Vergil Ortiz Jr. is much more likely to strike a knockout with his hard-hitting shots, but his British opponent has high boxing IQ, as well as a slick southpaw style.

The Brit has 89 more rounds under his belt compared to his counterpart, which may prove to be important if the fight reaches the later rounds.

Additionally, the Texas-born fighter will be performing in his home state, which will give him extra momentum throughout the clash. This could prove to be a huge factor in pushing him over the finish line, as well as an extra boost to perform in front of his fans.

