Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga: Time, date, venue, fight card, and how to watch it live

Michael Conlan is set to make his return to the ring this weekend for the first time since his loss to England's Leigh Wood in March. Miguel Marriaga will be the Irishman's opponent as the pair are set to go toe-to-toe in an intriguing affair.

Marriaga has also just come off the back of a defeat, where he was beaten by Eduardo Ramirez via unanimous decision in December 2021.

Where will the fight be held?

The clash will be showcased at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

When will the fight be broadcast and how can I watch it?

The featherweight fight will take place on Saturday, August 6.

In the US, the matchup will be available to watch on ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year). The main card is expected to start at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST, with the headline fighters expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 PM EST / 1 PM PST.

In the UK, the fight will be available on FITE TV ($4.99 per month). The start time is scheduled for 7 PM BST, while the ring walk is expected to take place around 9 PM BST.

The full fight card

The main event will be a blockbuster, but the rest of the card also includes some intriguing names. The finalized card is as follows:

Main events:

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga - Featherweight fight

Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins - Welterweight fight

Undercard:

Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban - WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Championship

Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill - Welterweight fight

Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern - Lightweight fight

Michael Conlan's comments ahead of fight night

With Michael Conlan eager to pick up the momentum that he had before his defeat to Leigh Wood, the Irishman has expressed his desire to secure victory on Saturday night.

The advantage that the featherweight will have on August 6 is that he will be able to perform in front of his home fans in Ireland.

Conlan has commented on his return to the ring in front of his fans in Belfast, where he said:

"I'm very excited to be fighting in my beloved Belfast... This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I'm relishing the task at hand."

View Conlan's comments here (via Top Rank's Instagram):

