Michael Conlan back in the gym following devastating knockout by Leigh Wood

Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood battled it out in a modern-day classic on March 12th in Nottingham, England. Conlan knocked Wood down in the first round and dominated much of the bout. However, the British fighter came back in the 12th with a shocking knockout, which sent 'Mick' out of the ring.

Conlan recently took to Twitter to show that he had finally stepped back into the ring to prepare for his next bout:

"Annnnddddd we’re back! Preparation has begun for my next fight, news of who and where will be dropping very soon. The Conlan Revolution rolls on…."

Preparation has begun for my next fight, news of who and where will be dropping very soon. The Conlan Revolution rolls on….. 🥊 #Aug6th

Following the knockout on the 12th, Conlan said that he had no recollection of the punch that stopped him. According to Boxing Scene, he said:

"There was a realization as things started to kick in. I believed it was going to be my night, it was going to be my night until that punch. It's just unfortunate but these things happen."

Michael Conlan's career so far

The Irish fighter rose to fame after speaking out on international television following a controversial decision at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. After being declared the loser of a bout which he clearly won, Michael Conlan accused officials of corruption - a claim which was later proven correct.

Conlan turned pro in 2017 and currently has a record of 16-1 with 8 knockouts. He fought at Madison Square Garden three times, winning all three, on of which was on St. Patrick's Day. In 2019, Conlan faced Vladimir Nikitin, the fighter who controversially beat him at the Olympics, at Madison Square Garden. He won the fight via unanimous decision after twelve rounds.

The Irishman won the WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title (interim) in 2018 after defeating Jason Cunningham. He won the WBA Interim Featherweight Title in 2021 after defeating TJ Doheny in Belfast. In 2022, he challenged Wood for the WBA (Regular) Featherweight Title.

When Michael Conlan stepped into the ring with Wood, he started strong. A first-round knockdown seemed to set the pace, allowing Conlan to control much of the fight. However, he touched the canvas himself in the 11th and was knocked out in the 12th.

