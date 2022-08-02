Dalton Smith vs. Sam O'maison: Time, date, venue, full card, and where to watch it live

Dalton Smith faces Sam O'maison this weekend for the vacant British Super Lightweight Title.

Smith last fought in June, defeating Argentinian Mauro Perouene via sixth-round stoppage to retain his WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title. The 25-year-old ‘Thunder’ currently has an 11-0 win-loss record, including nine knockouts.

Watch the full fight highlights of Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene:

Meanwhile, O’maison sports a record of 17-3-1, with 7 KOs. Known as ‘The Sensation’, O’maison beat Serge Ambomo on points last May.

Where will the fight be?

The fight will be held at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. Known for sponsorship purposes as Utilita Arena Sheffield, it is a multi-purpose arena with a maximum capacity of 13,600.

When will the fight be?

The fight will take place on Saturday, August 6 (Sunday, August 7 in India) at 2pm ET/7pm BST with the main event ringwalks starting at approximately 5pm ET/ 10pm BST.

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

How can I watch the fight live?

Tickets to witness the action at the Utilita Arena Sheffield are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The card will stream live on DAZN ($20 per month or $150 per year) in over 200 countries across the globe. DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for mobile, TV and other streaming devices.

Watch the Smith vs. O'maison fight preview by Lightweight Boxing Show here:

Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison: Full Fight Card

Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison, Super Lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Anabella Farias, Super Lightweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Vasil Ducar, Cruiserweight

Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia, Super Bantamweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Dufek, Lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Michal Reissinger, Heavyweight

Kieron Conway vs. Aro Schwartz, Super-Welterweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison, Super Featherweight

Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez, Bantamweight

Junaid Bostan vs. TBA, Middleweight

Callum Beardow vs. TBA, Light Heavyweight

