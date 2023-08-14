Angela Lee drops off donations in aid of Maui wildfire survivors: “Any action, big or small, can make a difference”

ONE Championship superstar Angela Lee has begun dropping off her donations that would aid the survivors of the horrific wildfires that ravaged Maui this past week.

Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, drove with her daughter Ava to drop off clothes, food and water at one of the donation hubs at Teapresso Bar Wahiawa.

Angela Lee posted on Instagram:

“Mahalo Ahlo Family for all that you're doing for our community! Ava and I dropped off our donation items this morning and got to witness the beauty of our Hawaii community banding together in times of need 🫂🌈”

She added:

“If you have donated, thank you! If you haven't yet, please take action. Any action, big or small can make a difference! 🙏🏼 #HawaiiStrong #MauiStrong”

According to reports, the wildfires on the Hawaiian island have now left 93 people dead, making it the deadliest in 100 years.

USA Today reported that the 93 fatalities surpassed the recorded 85 in the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California.

In the same report, two other fires were recorded burning in the Kihei area in southern Maui as well as in the mountainous inland communities known as Upcountry. There are no fatalities recorded in the two new wildfires.

Lee, who lives in Hawaii with the rest of her family, has urged fans and the public to help the survivors out in any way, shape or form.

In a previous Instagram post, Angela Lee said that any kind of donation will go a long way to aid the survivors of the deadly natural calamity.