Angela Lee mourns the tragic loss of life in Maui wildfires, calls for aid: “The people of Hawaii are suffering”

ONE Championship superstar Angela Lee urged her fans and the public to band together and send help to the survivors of the wildfires that have decimated Maui over the past couple of days.

In an Instagram video, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion mourned the tragic loss of life that struck the Hawaiian island.

Lee pleaded for donations that would go a long way in helping the survivors of the dreaded natural disaster.

She said:

“Hi everybody as you've seen in the news, the Island of Maui has been hit really, really, really bad with a natural disaster. Fire has just consumed the island and left so much destruction. Over three dozen people, and counting, have passed away. And it's just insane to think that you know, these people are gone and it could be our mother, our father, our sister, our brother, our grandparents, and the people of Maui or our suffering and the people of Hawaii are suffering.”

Lee added:

“We need to band together now more than ever, and we need all the help we can get. Please, please look at how you can help in your local communities. I know a lot of local businesses are accepting donations. Obviously, if you can donate any sort of amount that is so useful and helpful, but if you cannot, there are other ways that you can help.”

Lee also shared the profiles of local businesses in Hawaii accepting donations on her Instagram page.

As per reports, 55 people have lost their lives and officials fear the death toll could rise even higher in the coming days.