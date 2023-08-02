Chatri Sityodtong says Angela Lee will be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14

ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee will make her first public appearance of 2023 in the upcoming ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video.

This development has been confirmed by the promotion’s Chairman and CEO himself, Chatri Sityodtong, in a recent interview on The Just Scrap Radio of BJPenn.com.

The ONE head honcho said:

“Angela will be making an announcement on September 29, regarding her career and all these different things. Stay tuned for her announcement on September 29. And she'll be flying to Singapore for the interim atomweight world title fight and also making another big statement. Do an open Q&A live during that event."

He continued:

"So I think fans around the world have asked a lot of questions and she wants to have everything answered come September.”

The MMA world was rocked to its core last January following the tragic passing of ONE Championship’s 18-year-old budding star Victoria Lee.

Following the sudden loss of their youngest sister, ONE world champions Angela and Christian Lee understandably took a sabbatical from the sport and have been out of the public eye.

Speculations about Angela Lee’s future have circulated for months, and it appears 'Unstoppable' is finally ready to address these lingering questions.

While the Singapore-based organization has given its full support to the Lee family through these trying times, the show must go on and the divisions must move forward.

Both Angela and Christian gave their blessings for interim world title bouts during their absence.

ONE Fight Night 14 is bannered by four all-female bouts, headlined by the interim atomweight world title bout between top two contenders Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

The star-studded event marks ONE’s return to Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this spectacle live in US primetime free of charge.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full interview below: