Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather stats: Round-by-round score, punches landed, and more

Nearly a decade later, let's delve into the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather stats.

In May 2015, 'PacMan' and 'Money' finally faced off in one of the most high-profile boxing matches ever.

For years, fans wanted to see the two stars and all-time greats clash. The build was very similar to this year's clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Expand Tweet

While the fight between 'Bud' and 'The Truth' was a barnburner, Pacquiao vs. Mayweather was much more of a chess match. In their clash, the two came out aggressive early but didn't open themselves up too much.

Early, it was clear that Floyd Mayweather had the speed advantage. He swept the first three rounds on the judges' scorecards, but Manny Pacquiao finally won the fourth frame with a big flurry. However, the defensive boxer quickly returned to the driver's seat, easily winning three of the next four rounds.

It was the latter half of the fight where 'PacMan' made a push, winning rounds nine and 10, although one judge still gave them to 'Money'. Heading into the final two rounds, Pacquiao needed to win them for a majority draw, but Mayweather came on strong.

In the end, it was Floyd Mayweather who got the nod by unanimous decision. The fight stats tell the whole story, as the defensive boxer landed 34% of his shots, going 148 for 435. Pacquiao, meanwhile, landed just 19%, landing 81 of his 429 punches.

Expand Tweet

Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather stats: How does 'PacMan' stack up?

While Manny Pacquiao lost to Floyd Mayweather, he still landed more than a lot.

The fight was hyped as 'The Fight of the Century' a tagline that led to over 4 million pay-per-view buys in 2015. Although, the bout itself was disappointing for many fans, as it wasn't exactly a firefight.

Expand Tweet

That was thanks to 'Money' and his excellent defensive performance. On fight night, Pacquiao landed just 81 punches, at a paltry 19%. While disappointing for the legend, he still landed more on Mayweather than many others.

For example, Logan Paul landed just 28 punches, at a poor 12.9% of those attempted. Granted, that was an exhibition and featured an aging Mayweather. Although, Shane Mosley only landed 92 punches in their 2010 classic, landing just 20% of his punches.

In terms of great performances, one has to look at Conor McGregor and Marcos Maidana. 'The Notorious' landed 26% of his punches, scoring 111 punches on Floyd Mayweather. 'Chino' landed more punches on the legend than any other boxer ever, landing 221 punches at a 26% accuracy rate.