Floyd Mayweather reportedly delivered supplies to Israel via private jet after Hamas attack

Floyd Mayweather has once again felt compelled to help upon seeing tragedy.

Earlier this year, 'Money' made headlines for helping families in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. Reportedly, the retired boxer helped move upwards of 70 families, as well as helping with food, water, clothing, and more.

While Mayweather himself never publically discussed the news, he did confirm that he was involved with the gesture. Now, a few months later, the former champion has again felt the need to help at the sight of a horrific tragedy.

As many are aware, the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. That day, many civilians were killed, while others were displaced, and some even kidnapped. Over a month later, Israel invaded Gaza, and the conflict has continued to escalate in the worst ways imaginable.

To his credit, Floyd Mayweather has again assisted. Following the attack last month, 'Money' has worked on assembling a supply plane to send to Israel. While it took some time, he was able to get the deal done by working with a relief organization based in the country.

TMZ Sports first reported the news itself. While there's been no confirmation on the exact amount of supplies or how much Mayweather spent, he's reportedly working to provide supplies for both the military and citizens.

Floyd Mayweather sends message of support to Israel

Floyd Mayweather's supply plane should come as no surprise, given his recent Instagram post.

While many might not like the public persona of the boxer, there's no doubt that he does some good. Earlier this year, after the Maui wildfires, that was seen. Now, he's helping to provide supplies following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel soil last month.

That being said, few should be surprised by the retired boxer's support. Following the attack last month, 'Money' took to social media and released a statement of support on Instagram.

To be specific, Floyd Mayweather stated that he supported Israel in their fight against Hamas. In the post caption itself, the former champion acknowledged that not every Palestinian is obviously responsible. Furthermore, they clearly don't reflect the views of everyone in the country.

Along with the statement, Mayweather included a photo of himself in Jerusalem. While the boxer doesn't come forward about too many real-world conflicts, it's clear that he feels very strongly about this one.