"My money is sitting in there": IShowSpeed slams cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase for locking his account

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" called out cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase in a recent post on X for locking him out of his account. The 19-year-old content creator even tagged the appropriate accounts of the brand, lashing out at the company because he had lost access to the money in the account.

Darren penned his problems by tagging @coinbase and @CoinbaseSupport, stating that due to being locked out of his account, he couldn't contact them for help because he had been blocked from signing in and raising a complaint:

"You guys blocked my account, now my money is sitting in there and I have no way of contacting you guys because you guys blocked my account and won't let me sign in."

"Please fix this": IShowSpeed got locked out of his Coinbase cryptocurrency account

The now-deleted post about the situation (Image via @ishowspeedsu/X)

On March 28, the YouTube streamer took to X and shared a couple of screenshots from the Coinbase app on his phone, indicating his account had been blocked. For those unaware, Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency with either other tokens or conventional currencies.

It appears that somehow IShowSpeed's account got locked, blocking him from making any transactions, which in turn means all the money tied to the account was also out of the streamer's reach. It seems the YouTuber was quite bothered by this and expressed his frustration at not being able to contact them through the app because he could not raise a complaint without logging in:

"So, how the f*ck am I going to get in contact with you guys if you locked my account and won't let me sign in?"

The streamer also revealed the reason he got locked out of his Coinbase account, explaining that he had been trying to change his two-step verification process when he got blocked from access:

"All I did was try to change my 2 step and you guys said it failed and no[sic] locked my account. Please fix this."

It is unclear whether IShowSpeed's problems got resolved as he did not update it on his socials. However, CoinbaseSupport did reach out in the comments to continue the process in private.