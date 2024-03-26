"I was mad in the moment": Adin Ross publicly apologizes to IShowSpeed after leaking his number on X

A few hours ago, Adin Ross shared the private phone number that belonged to Darren "IShowSpeed" after the YouTube streamer inadvertently leaked his number while streaming. The two streamers have been friends for years, having reconnected a few months ago after not collaborating for a very long time. Darren, however, was furious when Ross shared his number from his alternate account on X called "AR15THEDEMON" and went on a rant stating that he would block him.

While Adin Ross had been unapologetic at the time, in a subsequent post from the same account, he formally apologized to IShowSpeed, claiming he had been frustrated by what had occurred. The Kick star wrote that he had deleted the post and would like to privately sort their differences out:

"I was mad in the moment and I leaked your number. I’m sorry, I’m calmed down now it’s never that serious. I just changed my sh*t, I apologize publicly and I would like to apologize privately. I was frustrated. I love you Darren"

Adin Ross leaked IShowSpeed's number while the YouTuber was IRL streaming

Adin's apology to IShowSpeed (Image via AR15THEDEMON/X)

Fans will know that Darren has previously leaked phone numbers, having done it quite a lot in the past. In fact, Adin Ross claimed that when IShowSpeed mistakenly leaked his number on stream today, it marked the third time such an instance had happened. In the deleted post on his alt account, Adin had written:

"My number got leaked by speed. 3rd time. Here's his"

As mentioned, the post that contained private information about IShowSpeed has since been deleted by the Kick streamer. But he was not that forthcoming after the YouTuber went on a rant against him for doing it in the first place. When Darren called him out on stream for leaking his number, Adin Ross was quite unapologetic and claimed that it was not a big deal to change one's number:

"Put your f**king ego aside and change your number it’s not that serious bro. Ima do the same I just saw the clip , you’ve leaked my sh*t 3 times. You’ve leaked so many other ppl sh*t"

Adin's rant after leaking Darren's number (Image via AR15THEDEMON/X)

As noted by Ross, Darren is known for leaking phone numbers belonging to other streamers and celebrities, having done a similar thing to popular British YouTuber KSI and others on multiple occasions.