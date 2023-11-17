"The GOATs reunited" - Fans go gaga as IShowSpeed and Adin Ross finally meet in person after their feud

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kick streamer Adin Ross have finally reconciled after a prolonged period of discord between them. Once frequent collaborators, particularly on Adin's Twitch streams, the two seemed to have grown distant over the past year. Their separation was evident as they exchanged verbal jabs during their respective broadcasts.

Yesterday (November 16), Darren announced that he has officially settled into his new home. Today, Adin took to his alternative X account (@AR15thed3mon) to share a snippet of the two engaging in a game of Connect Four.

Naturally, this development sparked a reaction among their fans, who had been eagerly pleading for the two streamers to reunite for months. One X user said:

"The GOATs reunited."

Fans are excited to see the two back together (Image via X/@AR15thed3mon)

Why did IShowSpeed and Adin Ross beef with each other?

It seems that streamers IShowSpeed and Adin Ross have resolved their differences and are poised to collaborate again. Adin hinted at their reunion by sharing a picture of the two in Darren's new mansion. Here's the picture:

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross playing Connect Four (Image via X/AR15thed3mon)

For those unaware, the conflict originated when both started asserting that the other was not returning their calls. When asked about it, here's what IShowSpeed had to say in May 2023:

"'Why haven't you talked to Adin?' Bro, I texted him and he hasn't been texting me, bro. I'm just saying. I don't think he... he doesn't... he doesn't message me no more."

Adin responded by taking a jab at Darren's manager, claiming that the manager was responsible for driving a wedge between them:

"You didn't do that. You won't do that. You're a liar, Darren Watkins III. F**k you and that manager. That dirty, hillbilly manager! F**k him! Up yours, bozo! F**k you! S**k my d**k! You ruined my friend, you ruined (IShow) Speed."

What did the fans say?

Seeing the two streaming stars back together, here's what the fans had to say online:

Fans react to the two getting back together (Image via X/AR15thed3mon)

Due to a ban, Darren faced restrictions from joining Adin Ross on his Twitch streams. However, with Adin now under a solid contract with Kick Streaming, the possibility of reuniting seems promising.