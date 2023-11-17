How much is IShowSpeed's mansion worth? YouTube star's new residence explored

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again caught the interest of his followers by showing off his lavish two-story mansion. Interestingly, this marks his departure from his previous residence at his mother's house in Ohio (also his regular streaming set-up). However, he shares the living space with his editor, cameraman, Slipz, and an undisclosed companion.

The streamer comically asserted that he relocated to Portugal, although it was evident that he hadn't ventured anywhere close to the country, possibly remaining in Ohio. This article will focus on finding out how much his property cost and look at snippets from his lavish new mansion.

How much did IShowSpeed's new house cost?

Boasting over 21 million subscribers on his main account on YouTube, it's evident that IShowSpeed is pretty well-off when it comes to being financially solvent. This was also reflected in his stream yesterday when he decided to showcase his brand-new property.

During the broadcast, the streamer didn't disclose the exact cost of the property. However, in a subsequent video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, "Live Speedy," he titled it, claiming the property's price to be a whopping $10 million.

However, whether he has purchased or is renting the property remains unclear, as there were pre-existing furnishings that did not seem to belong to the streamer. This has not been officially confirmed.

In addition to showcasing the price, Darren exhibited his spacious bedroom featuring a king-sized bed. Interestingly, the walls were adorned with posters of characters from the One Piece anime series:

Streamer shows off his spacious bedroom (Image via YouTube/Live Speedy)

IShowSpeed proceeded to provide a tour of his sizable living room and kitchen during the stream. Here are a couple of snippets from his video:

Darren vlogs his brand new house (Image via YouTube/Live Speedy)

Darren shows his kitchen (Image via YouTube/LiveSpeedy)

The most captivating segment was the backyard, complete with a swimming pool. The streamer further dazzled by demonstrating his diving prowess, executing a backflip into the inviting water:

Darren shows his backyard and the pool (Image via YouTube/Live Speedy)

What did the fans say?

The house tour garnered overwhelming support from his fans, who expressed admiration for how far he has come in creating content over the past couple of years. Here are some of the top comments from his YouTube video:

Fans heap praise as IShowSpeed showcases his new house (Image via YouTube/Live Speedy)

IShowSpeed continues dazzling his audience through his streams and in-real-life (IRL) content on YouTube. At the time of writing (November 17), the Ohio-born native has over 21.6 million subscribers on his main channel and 9 million subscribers on two of his other channels.