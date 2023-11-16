"Finally bought me a house": 18-year-old YouTube streamer IShowSpeed gives viewers a tour of his $10 million mansion

Popular YouTube livestreamer Darren Watkins Jr, better known by his streamer alias IShowSpeed, recently moved into a $10 million mansion and gave his fans a tour. The 18-year-old content creator has seen huge growth in his fanbase over the last couple of years, having become one of the most popular streamers on YouTube.

Primarily a football content creator, IShowSpeed was also at the Ballon d'Or ceremony a few weeks ago, where he live broadcast his reaction to hundreds of thousands of viewers. The young Ohio native has finally moved out and bought his new house. In his most recent stream, he enthusiastically announced that he would be giving fans a tour of the mansion, which is apparently priced at $10 million.

Expand Tweet

Darren started off the tour by saying:

"What's good YouTube, y'all. I finally bought myself a house up here in my hometown, you know what I am saying chat. I am going to give you guys the house tour. This is the first house that I have bought..."

"Insane what he has accomplished at this age": Social media is all praise for IShowSpeed as he buys a 10 million-dollar mansion at the age of 18

As mentioned before, the streamer has risen to the top of YouTube stardom with a large viewer base, with a significant portion tuning in to watch him regularly. His YouTube channels collectively have over 28 million subscribers, and despite being known for his football content, IShowSpeed bagged the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the recent Streamy Awards.

Despite being embroiled in a lot of controversy, he has become quite a successful content creator in a relatively short period of time. After clips from his video titled 'iShowSpeed's NEW $10,000,000 House Tour!' started going viral on social media, such as X (formerly Twitter), many viewers noted how much the Youtuber has achieved at the young age of 18.

Here are a couple of reactions from social media, with most of them praising the streamer and congratulating him on his success. One fan even wrote that he had "made it in life."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed had already teased his new house last month while traveling in Manchester. However, it was only recently that he finally moved into the $10 million dollar mansion and decided to share information about the house on his stream, eliciting quite a lot of responses.