"Better be with Adin and Kai": Fans go wild with speculations as IShowSpeed announces he will move into new house

Darren "IShowSpeed" seemingly announced that he would be moving into a content house after returning from his trip to Manchester. The popular streamer was recently in India, where he went viral for his antics, and now that he teased moving into a house, fans on social media are speculating about where Darren could be moving.

IShowSpeed has risen to the very top of the streaming industry in the last couple of years and has collaborated with a number of big creators over the course of his career. With the likes of Adin Ross and Kai Cenat calling him a friend, some supporters think that he might even be moving in with one of his fellow streamers. One fan even said that people won't care unless it is with Adin Ross or Kai Cenat.

Fans want him to move in with Kai Cenat and Adin Ross (Image via @UtdUnity/X)

"It could be any city, any country": IShowSpeed teases he will be moving into new house soon

IShowSpeed is currently in the UK after spending a couple of days in India, where he met Daler Mehndi and also collaborated with a number of local YouTubers and influencers, one of whom taught him how to do Garba dance. Of course, the real reason he was in India was to watch the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, specifically the India vs Pakistan matchup.

While streaming from Manchester, the 18-year-old content creator announced to his fans that he had decided on the house he would be moving into after returning to the United States:

"I finally locked in a house, but I can't move in because I am all the way in f*cking Manchester. So yeah, I am going to do that, you feel what I am saying chat? You feel what I'm saying?"

IShowSpeed also asked his audience to pray for the house to be good as he was yet to see it in person:

"I have never seen the house before, I've only seen it in photos and videos so pray for me, chat. Pray that this house is okay, pray that this is house is fire. 'Cus chat, I've only seen videos, but nah it's a good house, you know what I am saying?"

The Variety Streamer of the Year also teased his fans, saying that he could be moving to any city or country:

"So chat, I probably have to take like... I don't know you all. I am going to go to the place, chat... Yo, you all don't even know where I am moving. You all don't know what country, or what city! Genuinely chat, y'all know nothing. It could be any city, any country."

More fan reactions

Here are some more general reactions from X, formerly Twitter, where clips of the streamer talking about his house have garnered many views.

Fans speculating about the house (Image via X)

Readers should note that both IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have a content house in Miami that was gifted to them by the CEO of Rumble, but where exactly the YouTuber is moving to is still anybody's guess.