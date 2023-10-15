Was IShowSpeed bitten by a snake? Streamer has a meltdown on camera after interacting with Indian YouTubers and a snake

On his latest India stream, Darren "IShowSpeed" visited the Orangutan esports organization's OG Bootcamp in Navi Mumbai and interacted with a snake and an iguana on camera. He met up with a number of Indian YouTubers at the venue and started his broadcast by dancing along to a number of Bollywood songs with creators such as MythPat and Ujjwal Gamer.

The YouTube duo Slayy Point was also present and brought IShowSpeed into a green room where he was introduced to the iguana and snake. The American streamer was fine with the former creature and even let it rest on his shoulders. However, the snake caused quite a stir after it dove towards him in an apparent bid to bite the streamer.

IShowSpeed had a meltdown when the snake tried to bite him, but Indian YouTubers in the studio appeared unfazed. In the clip above, the streamer freaks out, shouting:

"I swear to god it bit me! Lock him up, he f*cking bit me. On god, it bit me."

He even tried to exit the building to get medical assistance, saying:

"I'm about to die, bro. I'm about to die! I got to go, I deadass got to go."

However, fans can rest assured that the snake's bite did not cause harm, with him returning to the studio and continuing to interact with the reptiles. After that, he moved on to playing games with MythPat and Ujjwal Gamer. However, the clip of him having a meltdown from the snake incident has gone viral on social media. Here are a couple of fan reactions to the clip.

Fans reacting to the snake incident (Image via X)

IShowSpeed meets popular Indian YouTubers at the Orangutan Bootcamp for his last stream

Darren's visit to India was primarily to watch the October 14 India v Pakistan cricket match as part of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup. Unfortunately, he couldn't stream from the stadium due to technical issues.

However, fans have been loving his IRL streams in the country, with some of his broadcasts going viral all over the internet. IShowSpeed even met up with the iconic singer and songwriter Daler Mehndi during his trip, livestreaming his whole interaction with the artist.

On October 15, he showed up at the Orangutan Bootcamp, where he met up with a number of popular Indian YouTubers, including MythPat, Ujjwal Gamer, and Slayy Point. Living up to the name of Variety Streamer of the Year, the three-and-a-half-hour-long stream had it all - gaming, dancing, banter, and also the snake which caused quite a scare when IShowSpeed thought it had bit him.

MythPat and the others are very popular on YouTube, with about 30 million subscribers between the three channels. IShowSpeed even interacted with dancer and influencer Ishika Bhargava, who tried to teach her how to dance garba by showing her the dance moves to a popular Navratri song.