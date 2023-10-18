"Got to be Ronaldo, so I reckon Manchester": IShowSpeed dropping hint about his next livestream location leaves fans speculating

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has recently embarked on a global journey, captivating audiences worldwide. Hailing from Ohio, the YouTuber has already explored Japan in August, the United Kingdom in September, and India this month (October). Now, he has also dropped some hints on his next possible destination.

The streamer used his Snapchat stories to reveal that he is currently in a city where his "goat" once graced the field. The streamer could possibly allude to his long-time idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Given Ronaldo's recent return to Manchester United (2021-22), many speculate that the streamer may indeed be in this very city. One user wrote:

"Got to be Ronaldo, so I reckon Manchester"

Fans speculate that the streamer could be in Manchester. (Image via X)

"Turin," "Dubai," "Barcelona" - Fans speculate where IShowSpeed could be headed to

IShowSpeed's recent sojourn in India, spanning from October 12 to 16, was filled with numerous noteworthy experiences. However, he's now gearing up for another exciting In Real Life (IRL) stream, this time in a different city. The announcement was made by his editor, Slipz, who shared the details:

Slipz confirms brand new IRL stream. (Image via X)

This is what the streamer said:

"I'm going to give you a hint. My 'goat' played in this city before."

Considering IShowSpeed's cryptic message, his upcoming location remains a mystery. Given that Cristiano Ronaldo has notably played in Lisbon, Madrid, Turin, Manchester, and Riyadh during his career (aside from the numerous other locations), it leaves a wide range of possibilities for the city he might be referring to.

Another sports figure he regards as a "GOAT" is Virat Kohli. During his visit to India, the streamer had the chance to witness the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad, where he eagerly watched Kohli bat for the first time. The former Indian captain has also had a globetrotting cricket career, frequently competing in various Commonwealth regions.

Nonetheless, the YouTuber's hints have triggered various speculations among fans, with some guessing cities like Manchester, Turin, and Barcelona. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans give their take on the recent hints. (Image via X)

IShowSpeed is a top-tier content creator on the Google-owned platform, boasting a subscriber count of over 20 million and consistently drawing in an impressive average of 30,000 live viewers.