IShowSpeed barks at Erling Haaland after meeting Man City forward at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, video goes viral 

Popular streamer IShowSpeed hilariously barked at Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland at the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala today, October 30.

The 67th annual ceremony of the reputable award is currently taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The world's best football player from the 2022-23 season will be crowned with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland the favorites to win the prestigious award.

IShowSpeed arrived at the ceremony, streaming the event for his audience of over 21 million subscribers on YouTube. His comedic antics have already garnered well over 500,000 live viewers.

The internet personality encountered Haaland and eagerly went over to greet the 23-year-old forward. However, Speed questioned the latter's hairstyle before barking in the vicinity of all the guests.

The full clip can be viewed below:

Due to his adoration for Cristiano Ronaldo, Speed has tipped Haaland to beat Lionel Messi to lift the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland deserve to win the Ballon d'Or

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reckons both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland deserve to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Messi has already won football's greatest individual prize seven times in his storied career. He is the odds-on favorite to lift his eighth following a stellar 2022-23 season in which he won the Ligue 1 title, Leagues Cup, and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Erling Haaland also had a phenomenal campaign. He scored 52 goals and helped the Cityzens win the treble of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup.

Guardiola who has previously named Messi as the greatest of all time, said (via Fox Sports):

"I always said that the Ballon d'Or had to be of two sections — one for Messi and one for the others. Haaland should win. We won the treble because he scored 52 goals but, of course, Messi — his worst season is the best of most players. Both deserve it."

He added:

"Egotistically, I would say I want Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved, I would love it, but I won't tell you it's unfair if Leo wins."

Messi incidentally didn't even make the top 30 list of the coveted award last season.