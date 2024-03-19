IShowSpeed seemingly leaks street artist's number after giving away $1,000

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to opening his wallet wide for those he holds in high regard. During his recent IRL stream in Miami, he stumbled upon an elderly street artist who offered to sketch Darren with his beloved American shepherd dog for $30; however, impressed by the art, he went the extra mile and forked over a whopping $1000 as a token of appreciation.

But, true to the nature of an IShowSpeed stream, there had to be a hiccup. Despite Darren's generosity, he inadvertently leaked the old man's phone number on the live stream. This prompted viewers to call him, much to the artist's confusion.

IShowSpeed makes generous gesture to elderly street artist, pays him $1000

IShowSpeed's generosity knows no bounds, especially when it comes to recognizing talent. Upon encountering the elderly artist, rather than sticking to the $30 fee quoted by the artist, Darren graciously paid him $1000, showcasing his appreciation for the artist's work. He said:

"Here, give him (speaking to his team) $1000 bro. I'm gonna give you a new phone bro. I'm gonna be honest, you really know how to draw. It will (the $1000) get you way better equipment, okay? So, I'm gonna give you a $1000, okay?"

He also gave his take on the painting, expressing how much he was impressed by it:

"Thank you. That picture is f**king fire. I love it, bro. I'm hanging my picture on my wall. Yeah, give him a thousand, give him a thousand bro. He deserves it."

(Timestamp: 02:51:09)

However, in a regrettable slip of the tongue, the streamer accidentally revealed the elderly artist's contact details live on stream. This allowed viewers to easily reach out to him, causing unforeseen complications for the artist.

The streamer reacted to this by stating:

"Who calling you? 44? Put on speaker. 'Who is this?' (Talking on the phone) Oh no, you're number got leaked. Sorry. I'm buying you a new phone. I'm sending you $1000...why did y'all leak this man's number? Chat, stop calling him. Please, bro."

IShowSpeed's IRL stream yesterday was not without its share of peculiar moments. For those unfamiliar, the streamer has named his dog "Ni**a."

Unfortunately, during yesterday's stream, after revealing the dog's name to a stranger, the individual unknowingly uttered the N-word live on stream, leading to an uncomfortable situation.