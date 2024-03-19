Clip of White man using the N-word to refer to IShowSpeed's dog in public goes viral

A clip of streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” letting strangers, particularly White people a park, call his dog the N-word has gone viral on social media. The streamer raised some eyebrows earlier this year after he named his dog after the racial slur. During his recent IRL livestream in Miami, he let others call the pet by the same name while walking along the beachfront. Naturally, the incident has gone viral after clips from the segment were extensively reshared by viewers on social media platforms.

Darren is known for his often contentious and chaotic streams, and while the decision to call his dog caused some backlash back in January, most of his fanbase was quite amused by it. A similar thing happened after his recent livestream on YouTube when an older White gentleman started petting the dog and saying the N-word while saying goodbye.

“My blue-eyed Ni**a”: Stranger uses the N-word while talking to IShowSpeed’s dog

IShowSpeed may be mostly known for his football-oriented content, but his IRL streams are hugely popular with fans as well. IShowSpeed's recent visit to Brazil attracted crowds of supporters who wanted to meet him, and on March 18, the streamer decided to organize a stream from Miami’s beachfront, which is a hotbed for spring break tourists.

The streamer was out with his dog on a leash and had been interacting with the various people hanging out on the seaside. Incidentally, he came across a group of older men who were quite friendly with the dog, and when it was time to leave, Darren called out to his dog named ‘Ni**a’, stating:

“He is so excited! All right, Ni**a ready to go? Say bye, Ni**a.”

His pet, however, gravitated towards one of the strangers who also started saying goodbye. As he petted the dog, the older gentleman described him as a “blue-eyed Ni**a”

"Bye bye, Ni**a, my blue-eyed Ni**a. Aw, bye bye.”

After it was done, IShowSpeed started walking away from the group, saying:

“All right, come on, Ni**a.”

Earlier in the stream, Darren had also interacted with a streetside painter who had initially quoted $30 to draw him and his dog. After returning and being very impressed by the painting, IShowSpeed generously gave the man $1,000 to help him buy a new phone and better supplies.