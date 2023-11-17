IShowSpeed donates 100 gifted subs to Twitch streamer with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, leaves him emotional

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again demonstrated his generosity by gifting 100 Tier 1 Subs (valued at $499) to a young Twitch streamer coping with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The UK-based streamer Szymon "DeadlyPG" remarkably uses his voice to command the movements of his characters in Fortnite.

For those unaware of SMA, it is a genetic disorder that affects the control of muscle movement. According to kidshealth.org, it is defined as:

"A genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and atrophy (when muscles get smaller). SMA can affect a child's ability to crawl, walk, sit up, and control head movements."

"That means so, so much for me" - IShowSpeed donates to DeadlyPG's Twitch channel

Despite consistently going on tirades and engaging in questionable activities, IShowSpeed often reveals a softer side when it comes to charitable endeavors. This was on display yesterday (November 16) when he engaged in a 1v1 match against a Twitch streamer with SMA, showcasing his more compassionate side.

While the streamer went on to dominate for the most part, he generously allowed him to win the last couple of rounds. Despite the restricted movements, DeadlyPG showcased a remarkably skillful aptitude in Fortnite, demonstrating his ability to build and shoot using voice commands.

To add to the gesture, IShowSpeed also gave the guy a follow, prompting the other streamer to respond:

"That means so much bro. Thank you. That means so, so much for me. Thank you so much, man."

Realising Darren had also donated 100 Gifted Subs, the streamer responded:

"Speed! Are you crazy? Thank you! A 100 Gifted! Yo, thank you so much, man! You didn't have to do that. Thank you! Dude, what the f**k! Thank you, bro. Dude, you're the GOAT. You're one of a kind, man."

Currently, the streamer has garnered over 5.5K followers on his official Twitch channel in just one night.

Not the first time IShowSpeed has donated

As mentioned earlier, despite his eccentric behavior, the streamer undeniably possesses a heart of gold. For instance, in October, during his visit to India, the streamer generously donated a significant amount of money to a needy family. This act of kindness moved the woman to tears.

He repeated this act of kindness when he encountered an ailing elderly woman during a TikTok Live session. He proceeded to donate a TikTok Universe, the most valuable present available on TikTok, priced at 44,999 coins (equivalent to approximately $562).