"Call me the king" - Nick Eh 30 banters with IShowSpeed after dominating the streamer in a Fortnite 1v1 event

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was embarrassed after getting smashed 0-5 in a Fortnite showdown against Twitch streamer and seasoned Fortnite player Nicholas "Nick Eh 30." The unusual encounter unfolded when Darren, during his livestream, challenged Nick Eh 30 for a 1v1 battle on Fortnite.

However, Nick had to conclude his stream before engaging in the face-off. This was due to IShowSpeed's Twitch ban and his reputation for cursing and raging during streams while Nick maintained a family-friendly channel.

Nonetheless, it wasn't Darren's finest performance, as he was completely dominated. After securing the victory, Nick remarked:

"That's 5-0 brother. Take your time and you could say whenever you're ready."

He added:

"When you're ready, just call me the king please."

"I just lost to somebody with glasses" - IShowSpeed in disbelief as he loses all 1v1s against Nick Eh 30

IShowSpeed found himself in another comical situation when he was thoroughly outclassed by Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30 in a 1v1 challenge within a custom Fortnite map. Nevertheless, since Nick maintains a family-friendly channel, he urged Darren not to use profanity during their showdown.

This presented an even greater challenge for Darren than attempting to defeat Nick with a single shot, as he is accustomed to frequently expressing frustration and using strong language during his streams.

(Timestamp: 02:19:24)

The battle, however, did not unfold as planned, as Darren was swiftly outplayed by Nick's expertise and rapid building skills. Nick went on to secure victory in all of their match-ups. After losing, a distraught Darren exclaimed:

"I just lost to somebody with glasses. He got glasses."

As per their agreed-upon bet, the loser had to acknowledge the other as the "king." Although reluctant, Darren eventually consented. However, after Nick left the lobby, Darren launched into another angry rant.

What did the fans say?

Despite losing all the match-ups, IShowSpeed's fans were thoroughly entertained and actively engaged by leaving comments on his stream. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans react to the unexpected collab between the two creators (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

This incident wasn't the first time the streamer was embarrassed during a stream. Earlier in the month, while participating in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, he comically missed his penalty kick, and to add to the humor, his opponent was none other than KSI.