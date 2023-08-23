“Can y’all stop?” - IShowSpeed lashes out as fans taunt him by spamming “meat” after streamer returns to playing Five Nights at Freddy's

Viewers continue to taunt YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" after he made a comeback to the popular horror game Five Nights at Freddy's. For those out of the loop, in a stream last week, Darren mistakenly 'flashed' his privates on camera after getting a jump scare in the game. This clip quickly went viral, and according to the streamer, it has taken a toll on his mental well-being.

During his stream on August 22, the streamer appealed to his audience not to inundate the chat with phrases such as "IShowMeat" or "Meat." He emphasized that the incident was just a mistake and wanted to move on from it. He implored:

"Can y’all stop?"

"Please don't bring up nothing" - IShowSpeed left enraged after viewers spam in his chat

IShowSpeed's recent blunder has led to one of his most notorious incidents, as the online community flooded Twitter with the hashtag "IShowMeat." The streamer's latest broadcast featured a similar situation. While returning to Five Nights at Freddy's, the streamer urged his audience to not remind him of the incident. He said:

"Chat, like I said, what happened was innocent. Please don't bring up nothing, okay? Just f**king stop. What happened was like a (mistake). Can y'all stop bringing it up? All I see is f**king 'meat' and 'chicken' in my chat! Just let me do what I wanna do, bro."

He was visibly disturbed by the barrage of trolls. At one point in the stream, Darren lost his cool as he issued a threat towards the fans spamming in his chat. He exclaimed:

"Like, chill out bro. Like, just stop! You wanna fight? You wanna fight me? You wanna fight Speed? Do you wanna fight Speed? Do you wanna fight me? What do you wanna do man? The f**k you wanna do? Right now, what you wanna do, bro? Do you wanna fight Speed, men? What you wanna do to Speed bro?"

What did the fans say?

The clip capturing the streamer's outburst directed at his chat was clipped and shared by one of his verified fan pages on Twitter. The post garnered a handful of reactions.

While numerous people still continued to mock him, there were many who shared encouraging words on his YouTube stream. Here are a few of the comments:

Boasting a remarkable follower count of 19.7 million, IShowSpeed is possibly the fastest-growing streamer on the platform. During a recent trip to Japan, the streamer faced a severe health setback in the form of a sinus infection, which led to his hospitalization for approximately a week. Read more about the story by clicking the link above.