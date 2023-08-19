"Get the f**k away from me" - IShowSpeed lashes out after Roblox players call him "IShowMeat," later ends up in tears

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was left enraged following his first stream since the infamous "flashing" incident during his previous, now-deleted, second-to-last stream. For those unfamiliar, the YouTuber had unintentionally exposed his private area to an audience of nearly 25K live viewers.

Since the incident, Speed has been targeted online for his mishap and even harassed with jokes involving the situation.

During his latest livestream, the YouTuber entered a Roblox server, where he was chased by other players eager to interact with him, with many repeatedly crying "IShowMeat" in reference to his recent accident. Naturally, the streamer lost his cool and exclaimed:

"Get the f**k away from me"

IShowSpeed left in tears in his comeback stream, ends it abruptly

As one of the prominent figures among YouTube streamers, IShowSpeed faced a rough comeback following his recent mishap. The streamer found himself pursued by his fans on the Roblox server as he attempted to distance himself from their keen interactions.

At the beginning of the stream, IShowSpeed also addressed the situation, revealing that the incident had negatively impacted his mental well-being and even affected his family members.

"This is truly an embarrassing f*cking moment for me. Nah, really. And I've lately been, in these past hours, I've been suffering mentally. Genuinely bro, at the end of the day I am still a human being. And one of my worst fears that I never ever wanted to happen."

While engaged in an Omegle video call with a stranger during the stream, he was consistently reminded of his flashing incident from the previous stream. This experience nearly brought the streamer to tears, who exclaimed:

"Can you stop bro? Just stop bro. Why looking like that? You know it makes me feel weird bro, it feels like you're s*xually assaulting me, bro. It feels like assault when people say stuff like that."

What did the fans say?

IShowSpeed's recent stream generated a significant amount of sympathetic reactions. Here are some of the notable tweets:

