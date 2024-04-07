First look at Prime logo in center of ring at WWE WrestleMania

The first look at the Prime Hydration logo in the center of the ring for WWE WrestleMania XL has surfaced online.

WWE and Logan Paul struck a massive deal to have his Prime energy drink logo displayed in the center of the ring for WrestleMania weekend and upcoming premium live events. Most fans were not happy about the idea but the business is evolving and the company saw an opportunity to earn more revenue. The Maverick will be in action tonight in a Triple Threat match as he defends his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Ahead of Night One of WrestleMania XL, a photo of the Prime logo in the middle of the ring has surfaced online. It appears that the logo will be black and far less subdued than many fans imagined.

Expand Tweet

Triple H reacts to fan backlash of Prime logo being in the ring at WrestleMania

Triple H recently noted that fans do not like change, but expect them to get over the logo in the ring if they do not like it.

Speaking on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast this week, The King of Kings commented on fans being outraged about advertisements on canvas. He stated that fans are so used to the mat being pristine, but will likely stop noticing it if they are not interested in the product.

However, Hunter added that the promotion Logan Paul will be getting from the advertisement is massive.

"No one likes change, right? They are so used to seeing this thing pristine with nothing there, 90% of the people might hate it. As you move forward, it's there. It is just there, you know what I mean? And if you are watching every single day, if you don't like it, you stop noticing it. But the advertisement of it, and the promotion you get out of it is massive," said Triple H. [From 50:59 - 51:23]

You can check out the video below:

The anticipation for WrestleMania XL is at a fever pitch. It will be fascinating to see if Logan Paul can somehow retain his United States Championship this weekend.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Does the Prime logo in the ring bother you? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion