"No one likes change" - Triple H reacts to fan backlash about major WWE WrestleMania decision

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has commented on the fan backlash about a major WrestleMania decision. The Show of Shows will take place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Logan Paul is a major star outside of WWE and has brought new fans to the promotion. The popular star is the reigning United States Champion and has launched a very successful energy drink known as Prime. Paul will be advertising the drink with a logo in the center of the ring for both nights of WrestleMania. Most fans view the ring as sacred and are having a difficult time processing some of the iconic moments this weekend happening on top of an advertisement.

Speaking with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, Triple H noted that nobody likes change. He claimed that fans will stop noticing the logo after a while if they do not approve of it.

"No one likes change, right? They are so used to seeing this thing pristine with nothing there, 90% of the people might hate it. As you move forward, it's there. It is just there, you know what I mean? And if you are watching every single day, if you don't like it, you stop noticing it. But the advertisement of it, and the promotion you get out of it is massive," said Triple H. [From 50:59 - 51:23]

Triple H on Kevin Owens' success in WWE

Triple H commented on Kevin Owens and how his appearance doesn't reflect his incredible athleticism.

During the conversation on Impaulsive, Logan Paul poked fun at The Prizefighter ahead of their match at WrestleMania. The Maverick will be defending the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match this weekend. Triple H noted that Owens is an incredible athlete and very intelligent as well.

"There used to be a guy, Savio Vega, and there was a couple of other guys that I used to refer to as bumblebees. Because like, a bumblebee scientifically is not supposed to be able to fly, but yet it can fly. There would be all these guys you would look at and go, 'You shouldn't be able to do all of the stuff that you do'. When you look at Kevin (Owens), you don't look at him and go 'Athletic speciment right there'. And then you see him do stuff and you're like, 'Dude, this guy is incredible. He can do anything. Like anything'. It is a weird blend there, but when we talked about intelligence, Kevin is an incredibly smart guy," said Triple H. [From 47:24 - 48:09]

Kevin Owens almost defeated Logan Paul and captured the United States Championship at Royal Rumble, but it was not meant to be. It will be fascinating to see if Logan Paul can retain the title against all odds this weekend at WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Impaulsive with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Are you a fan of the Prime logo in the center of the ring at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion