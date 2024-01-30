Logan Paul sends a three-word message to former WWE Universal Champion after the Royal Rumble PLE

Logan Paul took to social media to send a three-word message to his latest opponent and former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Paul successfully retained the United States Championship against Owens via disqualification. During the bout, Paul was passed the brass knuckles by Austin Theory. He was about to use it, but Kevin Owens turned the tables and used it on Paul. However, the referee saw the knuckles while counting the pin and awarded the victory to the United States Champion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul reflected on his match and hard-fought victory over The Prizefighter as he sent a three-word message.

"What a war," wrote Paul.

Paul won the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event by defeating Rey Mysterio. The Royal Rumble marked his first successful title defense.

John Cena gave his honest take on Logan Paul as a wrestler

John Cena was recently a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. During his conversation on the show, the 16-time WWE World Champion gave his honest take on Logan Paul as a professional wrestler.

Cena claimed that a decade ago, he would've been quite skeptical of Paul entering the professional wrestling world.

"I'll give you two answers. Me 10 years ago, I would've been very skeptical, but the business has changed, and because the business has changed, and we have better distribution in that you can find us in more places... the perception of what we can offer has changed, and people come to us seeing opportunity, not just what they can take from this place."

Cena added that the sacrifices Paul was willing to make ensure that he cares about the business.

"And right away, with what you're willing to sacrifice, in terms of your health and well-being, with the moves that you do, I can tell that you give a s**t, and that means a lot. You're not here to just do the thing once. You went from, like, special guest to full-time Superstar in five minutes, and that's very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer, and how the WWE has changed."

It remains to be seen who Paul's next title challenger is going to be.

What were your thoughts on Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

