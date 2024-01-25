WWE Legend shares honest opinion of Logan Paul as a wrestler

Logan Paul's short WWE career has only included eight matches thus far, but he has managed to impress many fans and wrestlers within the business. Now, one of the biggest pro wrestlers in history is weighing in on the YouTuber's new career.

The Maverick debuted at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, teaming with The Miz for a win over The Mysterios. He defeated The A-Lister that same year, then unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns four months later. Since then, he's worked the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, lost to Seth Rollins, and defeated Ricochet. He defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship last November.

John Cena appeared on Paul's ImPAULsive podcast this week to discuss a variety of topics. The Face that Runs the Place gave his thoughts on The Ultimate Influencer being a part of WWE.

"I'll give you two answers. Me 10 years ago, I would've been very skeptical, but the business has changed, and because the business has changed, and we have better distribution in that you can find us in more places... the perception of what we can offer has changed, and people come to us seeing opportunity, not just what they can take from this place," he said.

Big Match John continued with a show of respect for his fellow actor-wrestler. Cena said it's clear that Paul cares about the business.

"And right away, with what you're willing to sacrifice, in terms of your health and well-being, with the moves that you do, I can tell that you give a s**t, and that means a lot. You're not here to just do the thing once. You went from, like, special guest to full-time Superstar in five minutes, and that's very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer, and how the WWE has changed," he said.

Paul is set to defend the United States Championship for the first time this coming Saturday at the 37th annual Royal Rumble from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, FL. His opponent will be Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul expected for go-home WWE SmackDown

WWE will present the Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX this Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.

Logan Paul is expected to appear live on Friday's SmackDown for the final build to his United States Championship title defense against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. The company has not confirmed the segment as of this writing, but Paul will be in town.

The Maverick has been training for his first-ever match with The Prizefighter. It was recently revealed how WWE sent a veteran star to Paul's home to help him prepare for one of his toughest matches yet.

