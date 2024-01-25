John Cena opens up about his forthcoming WWE retirement match

John Cena's impending retirement from in-ring competition has been the talk of wrestling town ever since he was emphatically defeated by rising WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel late last year.

He has now made a public statement regarding the matter on the latest episode of Logan Paul's podcast: Impaulsive.

During the interview, Logan asked Cena whether he would have another match after how his last one in Saudi Arabia went down. The 16-time World Champion spoke in-depth about it:

"So, yes," in one word, Cena confirmed that his in-ring career is not over just yet. "I hope so. I am not officially done. I know that I'm close but. I'm close. I can feel it. Like, especially seeing you [Logan Paul] out there doing incredible stuff, and, just our talent now. The product has become so crisp, so fast and so skilled. It is a different world." [From 1:15:25 onwards]

Earlier today, Cena disclosed the location he had in mind for his last match. Although he reiterated on Impauslive that he still has one more match, at the very least, left in him, he added that his retirement may happen fast and in the not-too-distant future:

"I still feel fluent and I would like to say goodbye when I still feel fluent. So, it's coming to the point like, you know that moment in the sunset where you're like, when it starts to go down, 'Man, it's going down real fast.' That's kind of where I'm at. I'm not done, but I need to decide when I am."

Logan Paul is the current WWE United States Champion. He is one of the names that is thrown into the mix when fans talk about John Cena's next opponent. It remains to be seen if the latter will resume his rivalry with The Bloodline upon his return. Meanwhile, Cena's on-screen rival and real-life friend, Randy Orton, expressed a desire to wrestle him at WrestleMania for a World Title.

Logan Paul will defend US Title against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

This Saturday night, Logan Paul is booked to defend the United States Championship for the first time since capturing it at Crown Jewel from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The Maverick and Kevin Owens have reignited their rivalry from three years ago.

Things escalated this past Friday night as the two cut a remarkable promo, with The Prizefighter highlighting WWE higher-ups favoring Paul owing to the latter's popularity outside the company. Their clash is one of the most anticipated ones heading into a stacked Royal Rumble edition.

