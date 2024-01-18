Randy Orton gets candid about another WWE Title win, wants top star at WrestleMania

Randy Orton will look to win his fifteenth WWE World Title at Royal Rumble later this month. Ahead of the Fatal Four-Way contest, the veteran shared his honest belief about another reign with the top prize of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Orton reiterated that he has another ten more years left in him as an in-ring competitor. Considering this, he admitted that it is certain he will win gold at least one or two more times.

Interestingly, The Legend Killer has a dream opponent in mind, and it is none other than arguably his greatest rival, John Cena. Randy Orton revealed that he really hopes that the two will get to square off one-on-one, with the title on the line.

"So, making it fifteen, making it sixteen, like, ofcourse, I would love for that to happen. It doesn't keep me up at night, dreaming of that next title shot, because I think I know that it's in the cards. I feel healthy enough, I feel like I've got plenty of time left in my career to where I'm going to come back around, and I'm going to be wearing that title at least one or two more times," Orton said.

He then got to the 16-time WWE World Champion:

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title." [From 37:23 to 38:00]

The Viper concluded by stating that he is unsure about the practicality of it, but nonetheless he wants it to happen. Moreover, he believes the fans will "eat it up" if the rivalry is revisited for one final showdown.

Randy Orton is heading to WWE Royal Rumble with gold on his mind

Initially, it seemed WWE was heading towards a one-on-one contest between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton at Royal Rumble. The duo only faced each other once in the past, when the former was an up-and-comer, at SummerSlam 2014.

However, the bout is now a Fatal Four-Way, also featuring top stars AJ Styles and LA Knight. It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief's three-plus year title reign will end at Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently expressed a desire to step inside the squared circle to face the man he had his last match in the Stamford-based promotion with, Randy Orton.

