Roman Reigns was originally set to face former US Champion in a singles match at Royal Rumble 2024 - Reports

Roman Reigns has his hands full at Royal Rumble 2024, as he is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match. AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are all gunning for his title.

The match was made after The Bloodline ruined a number one contender's match between the three of them on last week's SmackDown. Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman about it, who then told Reigns backstage. However, this was not the original match scheduled for Royal Rumble 2024.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the original pitch for Royal Rumble 2024 was Roman Reigns facing Orton in a singles match. The change was reportedly made because higher-ups didn't want The Viper to get pinned so soon after his return to the ring:

"The original idea was Roman and Randy Orton for the Rumble. Essentially there were parties involved who did not want to beat Randy Orton this early and just felt that there’s money to be made with Randy Orton and Roman in a programme at some point, but it’s too soon to do it. But LA Knight just got beat, and AJ isn’t strong enough. I think AJ was the guy that they probably would have wanted because Roman can beat him," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

It remains to be seen if this is the case and whether AJ Styles or LA Knight will take the fall at Royal Rumble 2024. Both superstars have tremendous momentum, so it would be a shame to see either of them get pinned, even if it is by Roman Reigns.

What's next for Roman Reigns after Royal Rumble 2024?

Following The Tribal Chief's likely win at Royal Rumble 2024, he looks set to walk into a feud with The Rock. Following The Great One's callout on last week's episode of RAW, the two cousins are surely on a collision course as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

The only question is whether Roman Reigns will face The Rock at 'Mania or Elimination Chamber. The latter event is taking place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, so it is definitely possible. The mega match can happen in February while Cody Rhodes "finishes his story" at WrestleMania 40.

