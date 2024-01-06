Nick Aldis breaks silence after announcing blockbuster Roman Reigns match for Royal Rumble 2024

The New Year's Revolution episode of WWE SmackDown saw Nick Aldis name Roman Reigns' opponent for Royal Rumble 2024 - or rather, opponents. The blue brand's General Manager didn't back down from The Tribal Chief and stood by his decision.

Aldis stepped in after The Bloodline attacked Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to end their Triple-Threat Match without a winner. He declared Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against all three men at the Rumble. He then spoke about it in a backstage clip following New Year's Revolution.

WWE posted an Instagram reel of the SmackDown General Manager's first public words since dropping the bombshell. Here is what he had to say:

"Well, my work here is done. Hope everybody had a great night here in Vancouver. Checkmate Roman," said Nick Aldis.

The dynamic between Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns has been unique. It seems the two will constantly be at battle throughout the former TNA star's tenure as SmackDown General Manager.

Will Roman Reigns win at Royal Rumble 2024?

While The Tribal Chief has to face Orton, Knight, and Styles at Royal Rumble 2024, he is expected to retain his title. The Rock's callout on WWE RAW ensures at least one more big match for Reigns heading into WrestleMania season.

It's just a matter of whether the two cousins will face off at The Show of Shows, or before it. Elimination Chamber 2024 has been touted as a potential destination for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, as it is taking place at the massive Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Following that, The Big Uce may face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40, where The American Nightmare finally finishes his story. So, for all that to happen, Reigns must retain at Royal Rumble 2024. Nick Aldis has a busy few months ahead.

