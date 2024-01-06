Roman Reigns COSTS Randy Orton, AJ Styles AND LA Knight on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

On the New Year's Revolution special edition of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight collided in a triple threat match for the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

During the bout, The Phenomenal One hit The Megastar with a sliding forearm. He then went after The Viper, who was ringside. He sent the latter into the barricade and face-first into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Knight hit Styles with a jawbreaker and followed it up with a series of strikes and kicks in the corner.

Randy Orton came in, ate a few punches from LA Knight, and was taken down with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. LA hit AJ Styles in the corner and sent him crashing on the mat with an overhead throw. Knight was then taken out with a lariat by Orton followed by a snap powerslam.

He hit the same move on AJ Styles and tried to take out LA Knight with the RKO, but the latter planted him with the BFT. The cover was broken up by AJ. The former WWE Champion hit LA with a Pele Kick, backbreaker, and a springboard 450 splash, which got a two count.

AJ Styles then tried to hit Randy Orton with the Phenomenal Forearm, but The Viper countered it into an RKO. He went for the cover, but LA pulled the referee out of the ring. Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline came out and attacked all three men. Nick Aldis then told Paul Heyman that The Tribal Chief will defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

