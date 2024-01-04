Why is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber the best way to go? Exploring the reasons

The dream showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been the talk of the town, especially following the latest edition of RAW Day 1. For those unaware, The Great One made his earth-shattering return to the red brand this week and potentially hinted at challenging Reigns for a match. Since then, fans have highly anticipated a clash between these two gigantic Samoans.

While the match between the Hollywood star and The tribal Chief is rumored to take place at WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber this year seems to be the best possible way to set up this dream showdown.

One of the major reasons for this is that the show is being held as an international premium live event inside Optus Stadium Perth. The company usually strains to deliver its best booking in international PLEs to expand its network and market outside the USA.

The last time WWE visited Australia was in 2018 during their Super Showdown show. An event after such a lengthy hiatus also upsurges the importance of booking for this premium live event.

Additionally, if the clash between Roman & Rock takes place at the Chamber and The Tribal Chief smashes The Great One, it could serve as the most dominant way for Reigns to enter WrestleMania 40.

A triumph over The People's Champion might also pave the way for The Tribal Chief to retain his title at The Grandest Stage of All Them All, especially if he clashes with Cody Rhodes in a rematch.

Moreover, competing against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Elimination Chamber would allow The Rock to put over his cousin Solo Sikoa in his first-ever WrestleMania match. Competing in a WrestleMania debut match against the legend would surely escalate the level of The Enforcer in the company.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and when the dream showdown between the Samoans will take place in the company.

When did the Rock last time appear in WWE?

Before making his unpredictable arrival on RAW Day 1, The Rock had once made a memorable presence last year during an episode of WWE SmackDown held on September 15, 2023.

The show was opened by Pat Mcafee and Austin Theory. Further, The People's Champion joined the segment and also delivered his signature maneuvers on Theory.

This marks his presence on RAW Day 1 as his second appearance in the Stamford-based promotion in less than six months.