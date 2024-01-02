The Rock finally addresses Roman Reigns upon WWE RAW: Day 1 return

The Rock made his surprise return to WWE on the Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW and teased going after Roman Reigns for the first time.

It was heavily speculated that the two stars would collide at WrestleMania 39, which took place in Los Angeles. The People's Champion and The Head of the Table are cousins, and with the latter being the leader of The Bloodline, many fans were expecting them to collide in a dream match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble in 2023 and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows instead. The American Nightmare lost the bout, and it initially seemed like he and The Tribal Chief would face each other at WrestleMania 40.

However, The Rock dropped a bombshell on the first RAW of 2024 that could change everything. After he took out Jindar Mahal with The People's Elbow, he told the crowd in San Diego that he was going out to eat, and he asked them whether he should sit at The Head of the Table, referencing Roman.

It'll be interesting to see what this leads to.

