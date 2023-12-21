Randy Orton receives high praise from WWE legend he faced 17 years ago

During Randy Orton's first run as The Legend Killer in WWE, one of the biggest names who seemingly did not feel good about putting him over was Hulk Hogan. In all fairness, the storyline warranted a babyface win. The industry icon instead defeated a young Orton at SummerSlam 2006, which became the former's final match in Titanland.

Cut to 2023, The Hulkster is so proud of The Viper's ability to stand out owing to his methodical style, as opposed to cramming up as many moves as possible during matches today.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer called Randy Orton a "hybrid" superstar, claiming that he is a mix of old school and new:

"Randy’s done something I haven’t seen done before," said Hogan. "He’s a hybrid. A third-generation wrestler who learned from the old school. You can’t see any holes in his work. Everything he does means something. Randy doesn’t get a guy in the corner and stomp him 20 times for no reason. He’ll stop you once or twice, and it means something. He understands how to adjust and adapt in a way no one else really does."

Hogan also added:

"Watching Randy now, he fits perfectly," he said. "Not only does he adjust to the styles of the young guys, but watch his matches. He slows guys down and teaches them in the match. On the spot, he calls audibles and shows them how to do it. Open my hand, here’s the diamond. He’s transitioned from old school to this hybrid."

Randy Orton is likely heading towards a collision course with Roman Reigns in the not-too-distant future. The Viper will be looking to win his 15th World Title in the global juggernaut.

Hulk Hogan is convinced he and Randy Orton could "tear it down" in 2023

Regarding a rematch from their sole encounter at The Biggest Party of the Summer nearly two decades ago, Hulk Hogan expressed an interest in facing Randy Orton in WWE.

The Hulkster also has faith in The Legend Killer to carry him to a decent contest:

"If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy,” said Orton. "We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring."

The Hall of Famer concluded by stating that two decades after Randy Orton made his WWE debut, the latter is still producing "masterpieces" in the ring. Check out why Hogan deemed his win over The Viper a "fluke" here.

