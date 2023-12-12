WWE Hall of Famer acknowledges "fluke" win over Randy Orton, teases rematch

Randy Orton is looking better than ever in 2023, as the former WWE Champion has returned with a purpose. In his formative years wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion, he built up a persona that became hugely popular among the WWE Universe - The Legend Killer.

This monicker was given to Orton as he managed to pull off impressive wins over major names of WWE. One of the biggest legends of all, though, did not want to put him over.

At SummerSlam 2006, Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Orton in a one-off contest. The feud heated up as the latter flirted with the legend's daughter on-screen. It did not make sense for the young rising star to lose to the veteran, but that's what ultimately happened.

During a recent interview for Mr. SantiZap, Hulk Hogan named a couple of top superstars among the current crop of talents with whom he wishes to step into the ring. Among them, he added The Legend Killer as well:

"Somebody that I did wrestle one time before, that it could have been a fluke that I get the victory ... I would love to wrestle Randy Orton. [From 9:20 to 9:28]

Hulk Hogan's win over The Legend Killer at the time was marred with controversy. It also fatefully became the legend's final WWE match. Despite the talks of stepping into the ring in later years, nothing came to fruition.

Earlier this year, The Hulkster expressed a desire to face Stone Cold Steve Austin in a retirement match at WrestleMania 40.

Renowned wrestling journalist Bill Apter comments on Hulk Hogan's win over the former WWE Champion

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed the potential reason for Hulk Hogan choosing not to put over Randy Orton when the former did do the honors for another OVW alumni on the rise, Brock Lesnar.

When co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that probably Hogan did not see a future in The Viper's WWE career, Apter agreed with the thought:

"The Legend Killer, but Hogan didn't want to be killed off by him," said Bill Apter. [27:10 - 27:14]

You can watch the video below:

Two decades later, Randy Orton was not affected as much by the loss and went on to become a 14-time World Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and Mr. Money in the Bank, among other accomplishments.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan stepping inside the squared circle for a match? Sound off in the comments section below!

