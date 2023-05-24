"Hogan didn't want to be killed off by him" - Legend on why the WWE Hall of Famer didn't lose to Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how despite losing to the likes of The Rock and Brock Lesnar, WWE legend Hulk Hogan didn't put over Randy Orton.

As his name suggests, The Legend Killer defeated several legends like Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and more. However, when it came to taking on Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2006, Orton fell short of winning. The match also marked the WWE Hall of Famer's final in-ring outing in the global juggernaut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed why Hulk Hogan didn't lose to The Viper when he did the job for others like Brock Lesnar.

When the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, suggested that Hogan may not have seen the potential to become a megastar in Orton, Apter agreed with the assessment.

"The Legend Killer, but Hogan didn't want to be killed off by him," said Bill Apter. [27:10 - 27:14]

Vince Russo wants to see Randy Orton as WWE's new authority figure

Since Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr, revealed that doctors had advised his son not to step back inside the ring, there's been chatter about his WWE future.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo suggested the idea of The Viper showing in WWE as its new authority figure. He explained that Orton could bring back law and order in the company, unlike the current authority figure, Adam Pearce, whom Russo termed "clown."

"Let's bring him [Randy Orton] back this way. Let's get back to the Authority figure. Change the name. Maybe he's just called WWE Law. Let's get back to the serious guy running the joint where you don't have that clown Adam Pearce and people aren't making their own matches. Let's bring back a serious person running the show, running the company that you aren't going to f with," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for The Legend Killer in the wrestling business, as fans are still clamoring to see him return for a final hurrah.

