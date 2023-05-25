Six-time WWE Champion wants retirement match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40

Stone Cold Steve Austin did the unthinkable 19 years after his retirement owing to neck injuries sustained during his WWE career. He laced up a pair of boots and opened up a can of whoop a** on Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Despite several offers for a comeback this year, the legendary superstar turned them all down.

Now, one of WWE's biggest stars of all time, Hulk Hogan, has brought up The Texas Rattlesnake's name for a retirement match he hopes to have soon, possibly at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hogan revealed that Shane McMahon offered a match to him for this year's Show of Shows. However, The Hulkster responded to McMahon's offer by stating that his back needs more work but did not rule out the possibility of an in-ring return next year.

When Helwani asked who would be his ideal opponent for a retirement match at WrestleMania 40, Hulk Hogan had this to say:

"If he would get in the ring with me... The reason I went back to wrestle The Rock was to get in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Because me as a bad guy, as 'Hollywood Hogan,' I could have tore the place down with him. He was the ultimate good guy at the time but he was having some physical problems with his legs and nerve damage, and he was about at the end of his run. So, if I had one guy to get in [the ring] with, it'd be him." [2:34-3:00]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts If we could go back, would you rather have seen Stone Cold vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 instead of Hogan vs. The Rock?? If we could go back, would you rather have seen Stone Cold vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 instead of Hogan vs. The Rock?? https://t.co/FJ9X9tipz3

Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock, all shared the ring at WrestleMania 30. The segment got fans in attendance going nuts at witnessing all three legends in the ring together for a promo to kick off the show.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on wrestling after 19 years against the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion

Kevin Owens got the honor of being The Bionic Redneck's first adversary since 2003, and as of this writing, his final opponent. Austin did mention several times that "if the stars aligned again," he would make another comeback.

As for his WrestleMania 38 opponent, The Prizefighter, Austin had nothing short of praise directed at the 39-year-old WWE star:

"They presented a storyline or a short angle with Kevin Owens, who I absolutely love, who is golden on the mic and awesome in the ring. Once they said, his name, the creative process continued into what it was. And not for it to not be a full-blown match, but a talk segment that turned into what a match would be. I love Kevin Owens and I was happy to share the ring with him," Austin stated.

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool Instead of watching the pre-show I watched Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin again. Legendary main event. Nothing beats that live environment but it came off amazing on TV too. #WrestleMania Instead of watching the pre-show I watched Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin again. Legendary main event. Nothing beats that live environment but it came off amazing on TV too. #WrestleMania https://t.co/t2P5NZB9Vi

Kevin Owens once again got to main event Night One of WrestleMania this year. Alongside Sami Zayn, Owens made WWE history by wrestling a tag team match, for the first since WrestleMania I back in 1985.

