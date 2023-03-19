"Golden on the mic" - Stone Cold Steve Austin talks about stepping in the ring with current WWE RAW star

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has seemingly debunked rumors about his in-ring return at WrestleMania 39.

This could be Austin's way of lowering fans' expectations after the immense hype surrounding his potential match against SmackDown's LA Knight. However, it could also be him saying a flat-out 'no' to a return, considering the legend believes the spotlight should be on the current stars.

In an interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Austin not only put an end to rumors of a WrestleMania appearance in Hollywood this year but explained why he made a comeback last year:

"I got a call from WWE. They said, ‘Hey man, would you like to take part in WrestleMania 38.' It was in Dallas, Texas, and it was kind of a sentimental thing of I played football right outside of Dallas. I started in the Sportatorium with the world-famous Von Erich family, and what a fitting way (…) I always said I would never get back into the ring. I was done, but I always said I would if the stars aligned properly and they did."

Austin then explained that it was only after former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens' name came up that the rest of the pieces gradually fell into place:

"They presented a storyline or a short angle with Kevin Owens, who I absolutely love, who is golden on the mic and awesome in the ring. Once they said, his name, the creative process continued into what it was. And not for it to not be a full-blown match, but a talk segment that turned into what a match would be. I love Kevin Owens and I was happy to share the ring with him," Austin stated. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory wants to face Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin Theory may have hit the jackpot with the opportunity to face John Cena and potentially defeat the latter on The Grandest Stage of them All. The two will lock horns at the SoFi Stadium in two weeks.

According to the WWE United States Champion, a match against Steve Austin has to happen after their altercation at last year's 'Mania. In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Theory stated:

"He hit me with a Stunner last year and I didn't forget about that. I didn't forget." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

