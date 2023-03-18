Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown and said that he respected Roman Reigns as a champ but was also going to beat him at WrestleMania. He called Kevin Owens out to talk to him, but no one initially showed up. Cody asked a second time before Owens walked out to the ring.

Cody then asked Sami Zayn to join them, and he did before Rhodes talked about how KO and Sami helped him when he left WWE. Cody wanted the two to talk things out, and the crowd cheered them on before Sami wanted to know KO's side of the matter.

Sami said that he and KO had always been able to get back to working together after parting ways, but Owens wanted to leave the ring instead.

Rhodes and Sami reminded him that the WWE Universe wanted them to team up against the Usos since it was the right thing to do.

KO said he didn't care what was 'good for business.' He added that he didn't want to work with Sami because Zayn didn't even want to be his friend earlier before walking out as SmackDown continued.

Sami ran up to KO as he left the arena before saying that they 'were' friends and always will be, and even called him his brother before Owens drove off in his Dodge Charger.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 17, 2023): Judgment Day vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Dominik and Santos kicked off the match, Dom was sent outside after a few strikes, and Rhea came in. Santos blocked a kick and tagged Vega in for a big dive before Dom and Rhea were sent outside.

After a break, Dominik and Santos were on the ropes before Rhea took them down with a rope-assisted double suplex. Rhea took a dive and knee to the face from Vega before Dominik took a hurricanrana. Rhea came in from behind with the Riptide and picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Legado Del Fantasma

Grade: B

After the match, Dom again called Rey a deadbeat dad, and we saw Mysterio Senior walking out to the ring.

Rey told his son he did what he could to provide for his family and said he wanted Dom to stand with him for his Hall of Fame induction.

Dominik refused, and Rey called him pathetic and an ungrateful punk before saying that if he wasn't his son, he would fight him. However, Rey was disappointed in his son, and it would be an even bigger disappointment if they fought before walking out.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Emma & Tegan Nox on SmackDown

Raquel and Nox kicked off the match, and the latter was tossed around the ring before Liv was tagged in for a double-team move in the corner. Liv was isolated and took some big moves before Emma came in for a near fall.

Morgan took a beating before coming back with a backstabber and tagging Raquel back in. Morgan was tossed out of the ring before Raquel got the Texana Bomb on Emma. Liv went in with the Oblivion and picked up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Emma & Tegan Nox

Grade: B

Charlotte was out next and was talking about facing Rhea at WrestleMania before Ripley and Dominik walked out.

Rhea said that everyone except Flair was scared of her, and the fact that Charlotte wasn't scared made her angry.

Dominik was talking trash off the mic when Rhea sucker-punched the champ. Flair ran after her, and a brawl broke out before officials came out to stop it. Charlotte tried to kick Rhea over the barricades but hit a security guard instead before Rhea sent her over the announce desk.

Charlotte returned with a dive, and the brawl continued as they both went into the crowd. Dominik dragged Rhea away while officials dragged Flair back to ringside.

Rhea tried to return to the ring where Flair was, but officials stopped her as SmackDown continued.

Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight on SmackDown

Woods got a big dropkick and a vertical suplex for a near fall before Knight came back with a neckbreaker. Knight tried for a pin of his own before Woods came back with the Backwoods and picked up a quick win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. LA Knight on SmackDown

Grade: C

LA Knight was backstage and told Rey Mysterio that if Dominik wanted a WrestleMania match, he would be happy to face him. Rey got angry and punched LA before walking off.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Imperium came out to watch the match. Drew was in control before the two started hitting each other with big chops. Sheamus got the Irish Curse Backbreaker before Drew countered the Beats of the Bodhran.

Sheamus lifted Drew but failed to hit a slam before McIntyre got a superplex. Sheamus finally got the Beats of Bodhran on the ropes before missing the Brogue Kick and taking a neckbreaker.

Drew took a knee strike before they started destroying each other in the middle of the ring. The two took each other out with a Claymore/Brogue combo before Gunther stopped the referee's count on SmackDown.

Gunther was in the ring before Imperium joined him and started beating down Drew and Sheamus. Gunther took out both men with dropkicks before hitting Sheamus with a powerbomb on top of McIntyre.

Result: DNF

Adam Pearce showed up on the Titantron, and to punish Gunther for derailing the match, he set up a triple threat match at WrestleMania for Gunther's IC Title.

Grade: A

Jey Uso was out next, and Sami came out to ask him what he wanted. Jey said that he never liked Sami, but after he finally came around, Zayn betrayed him. Jey called him a 'fake a** Uce' and said he never had a choice.

Sami fired back and said that Jey was mad at himself for not betraying Roman Reigns sooner.

Sami said that Jey always had a choice before Jey, and then Jimmy Uso attacked Sami.

The Usos used steel steps to beat Sami before KO came out to stop the carnage.

Owens came in from behind and took out the Usos with some big powerbombs before he and Sami hugged each other to end the SmackDown episode.

Episode rating: B

We got a big triple-threat title match for WrestleMania tonight on SmackDown, while Sami Zayn and Jey Uso had a big showdown in the ring.

